KPR Mill Says Fidelity Acquired 1% Stake; Shares At 19-Month High

KPR Mill pared the early gains to trade at 0.83% lower at Rs 725.15 apiece compared to a 0.01% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:32 a.m. The stock advanced as much as 2.45% intra-day to Rs 745.2 apiece, the most since Jan. 20, 2022.

It has risen 40.98% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 4.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Nine analysts tracking KPR Mill maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.1%.