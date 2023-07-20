KPIT Technologies Shares Slide As JPMorgan Maintains 'Underweight' On High Valuation

Honda-SCSK Partnership

A couple of weeks ago, one of KPIT's large clients, Honda Motor Co., announced a partnership with Japanese IT services company SCSK Corp. for the software development of vehicles. The nature of this work is similar to the deal won by KPIT in March 2023.

As a part of the deal, SCSK will increase the number of people assigned to Honda to 1,000 by 2030. KPIT had mentioned that, as part of its deal, it expected to increase the number of people to 2,000 by 2030.

"Our channel checks have indicated that KPIT was the exclusive partner for the programme, but this deal with SCSK indicates Honda is diversifying the vendor base," the brokerage said in a report on Thursday.

As Honda's wallet share is split between at least two vendors now, it can limit the upside for KPIT to expand its scope of work with Honda, JPMorgan said.