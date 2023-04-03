KPIT Technologies Shares Tumble As JPMorgan Sees 44% Downside

Shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd. declined the most in over two years on Monday, after JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage with an 'underweight' call.

The brokerage has also set a price target of Rs 520, implying a potential downside of 44%, "driven by lower structural margins, risks from single vertical and high client concentration, and excessive valuations".

However, the brokerage expects the highest revenue and earnings growth for the company over fiscal 2023–2025 among its coverage.