KPI Green Energy Shares Gain After Bagging Solar Power Plant Project

The company got the commission from Gujarat Energy Development Agency.
(Source: Company Website)
Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd. rose after it received commissioning certificates for a solar power project from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency.The solar power project will have a capacity of 7.27 MW through KPI Green Energy, and 2.91 MW through KPIG Energia Pvt. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company), according to its exchange filing on Tuesday.
Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd. rose after it received commissioning certificates for a solar power project from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency.
The solar power project will have a capacity of 7.27 MW through KPI Green Energy, and 2.91 MW through KPIG Energia Pvt. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company), according to its exchange filing on Tuesday.
Facebook
Twitter
Shares of KPI Green Energy gained 3% to Rs 546.35 apiece, compared to a 0.33% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:51 a.m.
The stock rose 4.52% intraday, while the average traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.6 times its monthly average.