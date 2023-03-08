Kotak Upgrades Tata Steel To 'Buy' On Attractive Risk-Reward Ratio

The attractive risk-reward ratio of Tata Steel Ltd. has led Kotak Institutional Equities to upgrade the stock to 'buy' and raise its fair value.

The company's target price was raised, to Rs 130 apiece from Rs 115 apiece, the brokerage said in a March 6 investor note. This implies an upside of 22.6% over the next 12 months.

The stock trades at an attractive 5 times EV/ Ebitda ratio for fiscal 2025 versus Kotak's target of 6.4 times and offers an "attractive" risk-reward ratio, the brokerage said.