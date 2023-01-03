Kotak Securities Initiates LIC's Coverage With A 'Buy', Says Current Valuations Ignore Strengths

Kotak Institutional Equities initiated coverage on Life Insurance Corporation of India with a "buy" call, citing that current valuations have "largely ignored its strengths".

The brokerage put the fair value of India's largest life insurer at Rs 1,000 apiece, implying a potential upside of nearly 40% from Tuesday's opening levels.

LIC had a 37% annualised premium equivalent market share in FY22, according to Kotak. "The high productivity (15.4 policies a year per agent versus 0.9–4.2 policies a year of its private peers) of over 13.3 lakh agents (54% of life insurance agents in India) remains the bedrock of LIC’s market dominance and cost leadership."

LIC, despite better fundamentals, trades at a PE ratio of 0.8x, which according to the brokerage is "significantly lower than even private peers".

"Current multiples likely ignore LIC’s strong agency franchise that is capable of modulating product profiles to high-margin products to deliver superior new business growth in the medium term."