Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Fall Even After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates
The bank's first-quarter net profit rose 66.6% YoY to Rs 3,452 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,219.5 crore.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. declined on Monday even as its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The bank's net profit rose 66.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,452 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That beats the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,219.5 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 FY24 Results (YoY)
Net interest income up 32.7% to Rs 6,234 crore.
Other income more than doubled to Rs 2,683 crore from Rs 1,116 crore in the year-ago period.
Gross NPA fell by 1 basis point sequentially to 1.77%. The net NPA rose to 0.4% as of June 30 versus 0.37% as of March 31.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra fell 2.76% to Rs 1,915.75 apiece as of 9.48 am, compared to a 0.13% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. It declined as much as 2.97% intra-day, the most since June 1.
The stock has risen nearly 4.83% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 55.42.
Out of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 15 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 12.7%.