Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Fall Even After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Kotak Mahindra fell 2.76% to Rs 1,915.75 apiece as of 9.48 am, compared to a 0.13% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. It declined as much as 2.97% intra-day, the most since June 1.

The stock has risen nearly 4.83% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 55.42.

Out of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 15 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 12.7%.