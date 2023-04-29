Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

A Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., the nation's third largest bank by market capitalisation, along with several banking majors are scheduled to announce their earnings for the March quarter of fiscal 2023 on Saturday.As per analysts polled by Bloomberg, Kotak Mahindra Bank is estimated to post a revenue of Rs 8,306.38 crore and net profit of Rs 2,897.95 crore.
These are the estimates for earnings of major companies scheduled for today: