'Mad-Cap Dash': Kotak Drops Mid- And Small-Cap Recommendations Citing 'Irrational Exuberance'

Kotak Institutional Securities has dropped mid- and small-cap stock recommendations citing "irrational exuberance" among investors as stocks from these two broader categories have surged in the last six months.

The primary driver of the rally appears to be "irrational exuberance among investors, with high return expectations (and purchase decisions) being driven by the high returns of the past few months," the brokerage said in a Sept. 11 note titled "Mad (-cap.) dash".

Nifty Midcap index has risen 20% and 32%, while Nifty Smallcap Index is up 23% and 35% in the past three and six months, respectively.

"We are dropping our recommended mid-cap portfolio since we cannot find too many stocks beyond the BFSI space that offer decent potential upside to our 12-month fair value," Kotak said. The non-BFSI stocks, according to the brokerage, are trading above their 12-month fair values.

"We have changed the portfolio frequently in the past few months to keep up with rampant stock prices, but have largely run out of options now," the note said. "It is obvious that we have not developed some special stock-picking skills recently."