Kotak Bank Shares Gain The Most In 17 Months As Analysts Expect MSCI Weight Up

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. advanced the most in 17 months on Tuesday, as analysts expect MSCI to increase the bank's weightage in the May 2023 review.

This is because the bank's foreign portfolio investor shareholding declined during the three-month period ended March 2023.

The FPI shareholding in the company fell from 42.7% to 41.2% sequentially in the fourth quarter of FY23. The drop in shareholding expanded the bank's foreign room to 25%.

The rise in the bank's foreign reserves may lead to a change in the adjustment factor of 0.5 to 1, according to analysts tracking the banking sector.

"The stock has been languishing for quite some time, and the MSCI weightage up trigger could lead to strong momentum," said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Since the shareholding of the bank was released before the MSCI price cutoff announcement in the May 2023 review, the weightage of the private lender could be increased in the upcoming review itself, as per Nuvama Institutional Equities.

"If our shareholding calculations hold true and MSCI considers 41.22% as current foreign holding, then Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. could see a weighted-up led inflow to the tune of $690 million which is almost 3.20 crore shares buying," the brokerage said.