Kotak Bank Shares Fall After Canada Pension Fund Offloads 1.7% Stake

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. fell on Thursday after the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold a 1.7% stake in the bank in a large trade.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold a 1.7% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, according to Bloomberg. Around 3.3 crore shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank changed hands in two bunched trades.

Earlier on Thursday, BQ Prime reported that the fund was looking to sell a 1.7% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank. The asset management company seeks up to Rs 6,225 crore for the sale of its stake in the bank, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by BQ Prime.