Kotak AMC's Top Picks As Small And Mid Caps Enter 'Greed Zone'

The opportunities lie in pharmaceuticals, auto, auto ancillary, IT, banking and financial sectors, he said.

Pharmaceuticals, which traversed through declining profitability over the last 7-8 quarters, emerged as a cohort in the first quarter of this fiscal delivering a 24% growth in earnings, said Tibrewal.

In the next two-three quarters, information technology could be a positive investing space, according to Tibrewal. "We believe the downgrade cycle will probably get over by September or December quarters," said Tibrewal, adding that it will be interesting to bag opportunities in the large-cap IT space at that point in time.

The banking and financial services space could be a segment where investors could generate good returns or alpha, he said. The valuations in this space are not that expensive today, according to him.

From a medium-term perspective, Kotak AMC is "extremely positive" on the manufacturing side. "The valuations are not that cheap, but we believe the tailwind in the sector is extremely strong and probably this time, it is not a false alarm."

However, in the near term, this sector may consolidate because valuations are no longer as cheap as they were two years ago, he said.