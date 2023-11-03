Kirloskar Oil Shares Tumble Nearly 10% After Q2 Profit Declines

Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. fell nearly 10% on Friday after its second-quarter profit declined.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.5% to Rs 77.9 crore year-on-year in the July to September quarter, according to its exchange filing.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. manufactures diesel engines, agricultural equipment, and generator sets and has a presence in international markets as well.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)