Kirloskar Oil Shares Tumble Nearly 10% After Q2 Profit Declines

03 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. manufactures diesel engines, agricultural equipment, and generator sets. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. fell nearly 10% on Friday after its second-quarter profit declined.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.5% to Rs 77.9 crore year-on-year in the July to September quarter, according to its exchange filing.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. manufactures diesel engines, agricultural equipment, and generator sets and has a presence in international markets as well.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.24% at Rs 1,305 crore.

  • Ebitda up 11.8% at Rs 202 crore.

  • Margin at 15.5% vs 14.7%.

  • Net profit down 5.5% at Rs 77.9 crore.

Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines fell as much as 9.95%, the lowest since Oct. 26, before paring loss to trade 6.51% lower at 10:09 a.m. This compares to a 0.69% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 62.7% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.2.

All three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 23.1%.

