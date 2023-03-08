BQPrimeMarketsKirloskar Oil Engines Shares Surge To 52-Week High After Multiple Large Trade
Kirloskar Oil Engines Shares Surge To 52-Week High After Multiple Large Trade

At least 1.88 crore shares, or 13% equity, changed hands in nine large trades.
08 Mar 2023, 12:16 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kirloskar Oil Engines. (Source: Company Website)&nbsp;</p></div>
Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. surged to a 52-week high on Wednesday following multiple large trades.

At least 1.88 crore shares, or 13% equity, changed hands in nine large trades. The total value of the deal was Rs 825.06 crore, according to NSE. 

Shares of the company rose 16.26% to Rs 377.9 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.34%. The stock gained 18.23% intraday, the most in 52 weeks, to Rs 384.3.

The total traded volume stood at 48.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74, implying that 52 weeks must be overbought.

Three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13%.

