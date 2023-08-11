Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Profit Jumps 53%, Drives Shares To Record High
The diesel engines manufacturer's consolidated net profit rose 53% year-on-year to Rs 125.5 crore in the June quarter.
Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. surged over 11% to hit an all-time high on Friday after its profit jumped 53% in the first quarter.
The diesel engines manufacturer's consolidated net profit rose 53% year-on-year to Rs 125.5 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Kirloskar Oil Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30% at Rs 1,543.3 crore.
Ebitda up 53% at Rs 264.2 crore.
Margin at 17.12% vs 14.52%.
Net profit up 53% at Rs 125.5 crore.
Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines were trading 8.82% higher at Rs 482.55 apiece compared to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:15 a.m. The stock rose as much as 11.17% intra-day to hit an all-time high of Rs 493 apiece, the most since March 8.
It has risen 51.07% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 34.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.51, indicating stock may be overbought.
Three analysts tracking Kirloskar Oil Engines maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10.4%.