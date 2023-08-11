BQPrimeMarketsKirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Profit Jumps 53%, Drives Shares To Record High
ADVERTISEMENT

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Profit Jumps 53%, Drives Shares To Record High

The diesel engines manufacturer's consolidated net profit rose 53% year-on-year to Rs 125.5 crore in the June quarter.

11 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Kirloskar Oil Engines website)</p></div>
(Source: Kirloskar Oil Engines website)

Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. surged over 11% to hit an all-time high on Friday after its profit jumped 53% in the first quarter.

The diesel engines manufacturer's consolidated net profit rose 53% year-on-year to Rs 125.5 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Kirloskar Oil Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 30% at Rs 1,543.3 crore.

  • Ebitda up 53% at Rs 264.2 crore.

  • Margin at 17.12% vs 14.52%.

  • Net profit up 53% at Rs 125.5 crore.

Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines were trading 8.82% higher at Rs 482.55 apiece compared to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:15 a.m. The stock rose as much as 11.17% intra-day to hit an all-time high of Rs 493 apiece, the most since March 8.

It has risen 51.07% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 34.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.51, indicating stock may be overbought.

Three analysts tracking Kirloskar Oil Engines maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10.4%.

ALSO READ

IRCTC Q1 Results Review - Decent Growth, Remain Positive On Catering, Tourism: Dolat Capital

Opinion
IRCTC Q1 Results Review - Decent Growth, Remain Positive On Catering, Tourism: Dolat Capital
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT