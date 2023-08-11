Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 Profit Jumps 53%, Drives Shares To Record High

Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines were trading 8.82% higher at Rs 482.55 apiece compared to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:15 a.m. The stock rose as much as 11.17% intra-day to hit an all-time high of Rs 493 apiece, the most since March 8.

It has risen 51.07% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 34.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.51, indicating stock may be overbought.

Three analysts tracking Kirloskar Oil Engines maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10.4%.