Kiocl Shares Surged 40% In Three Days: Here's Why

Shares of Kiocl Ltd. surged 40% in three days after operations at its Mangalore pellet plant were resumed.

The stock hit the 20% upper circuit for two consecutive days after the company announced the resumption of operations at the plant on Oct. 13. Operations were suspended due to the non-availability of iron ore fines and maintenance activities.

The government-owned pellet maker has faced three suspensions of operations since July 3.

Since the Mangalore plant is the only pellet plant in the company, its stock has rallied strongly every time operations have been resumed. It has given flat returns during the periods when the operations were suspended.