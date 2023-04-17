Kiocl Shares Surge The Most In Nine Months On Multiple Order Wins
The company has secured two mineral exploration projects worth a total of Rs 3.81 crore in Karnataka.
Shares of Kiocl Ltd. jumped in trade on Monday after the company received two project orders aggregating in Karnataka.
The company has secured two mineral exploration projects worth a total of Rs 3.81 crore in Karnataka. The Karnataka order entails a reconnaissance survey for polymetallic mineralisation in Nagavanda gold and base metal blocks in parts of Dhanvangere, Haveri, and Shimoga districts for Rs 1.48 crore.
The second order includes preliminary exploration for amalgamated Kalaburagi limestone blocks in the Jevargi region at Rs 2.33 crore.
Shares of Koicl Ltd. jumped 11.85% to Rs 201.5 apiece as of 10:21 a.m., compared to a 1.13% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 18.21% intraday, the most in over nine months since July 5, 2022.
The total traded volume stood at 41.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.7, implying that the stock may be overbought.