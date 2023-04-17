Kiocl Shares Surge The Most In Nine Months On Multiple Order Wins 

Shares of Kiocl Ltd. jumped in trade on Monday after the company received two project orders aggregating in Karnataka.

The company has secured two mineral exploration projects worth a total of Rs 3.81 crore in Karnataka. The Karnataka order entails a reconnaissance survey for polymetallic mineralisation in Nagavanda gold and base metal blocks in parts of Dhanvangere, Haveri, and Shimoga districts for Rs 1.48 crore.

The second order includes preliminary exploration for amalgamated Kalaburagi limestone blocks in the Jevargi region at Rs 2.33 crore.