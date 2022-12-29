KFin Technologies Lists At A Slight Premium To IPO Price On Market Debut
The stocks listed at Rs 369 apiece on the BSE and at Rs 367 apiece on the NSE.
Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd. listed at Rs 369 apiece on the BSE Ltd., a premium of 0.82% to its IPO price of Rs 366 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., the stock debuted at Rs 367, a 0.27% premium.
General Atlantic promoted, KFin Technologies launched its initial public offering between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21.
The issue price of the IPO, which was subscribed 2.59 times, was Rs 366 per share. The Rs-1,500-crore IPO saw 4.17 times subscription in the QIB portion, and 23% subscription from HNIs. The retail portion was subscribed 1.36 times.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
India's Stock Market Stands Out In Turmoil — The Year In Charts
The company is a technology-driven financial services platform, providing comprehensive services and solutions to the Indian capital markets ecosystem, including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India.
It also provides several investor solutions, including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong.