KFin Technologies IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

KFin Technologies Ltd., promoted by General Atlantic, launched its initial public offering on Monday.

The IPO was subscribed 0.70 times or 70% on day 2. The bidding was led by institutional investors.

The issue consists of an offer for the sale of 4.09 crore shares by the promoter group at a price band of Rs 347–366 apiece in the IPO. The size of the issue is Rs 1,500 crore. The promoters and the promoter group will hold 49.9% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The offer for sale comprises 24.46% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.