KFin Technologies IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates
The IPO was subscribed 0.58 times, or 58%, as of 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 20.
KFin Technologies Ltd., promoted by General Atlantic, launched its initial public offering on Monday.
The IPO was subscribed 0.55 times or 55% on day 1. The bidding was led by institutional investors.
The issue consists of an offer for the sale of 4.09 crore shares by the promoter group at a price band of Rs 347–366 apiece in the IPO. The size of the issue is Rs 1,500 crore. The promoters and the promoter group will hold 49.9% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The offer for sale comprises 24.46% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.
KFin Technologies IPO: All You Need To Know
IPO Details
Duration: Dec. 19 to Dec. 21
Offer for sale: 4.09 crore shares.
Price band: Rs 347–366 per share.
Issue size: An offer for sale of Rs 1,500 crore.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Lot size: 40 shares and multiples.
Listing on: BSE and NSE.
Lead managers: ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., and JP Morgan
Subscription Status: Day 2
Institutional investors: 0.94 times
Non-institutional investors: 0.01 times
Retail investors: 0.35 times