KFin Technologies IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates
The IPO was subscribed 0.01 times, or 1%, as of 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 19.
KFin Technologies Ltd., promoted by General Atlantic, launched its initial public offering on Monday.
The issue consists of an offer for the sale of 4.09 crore shares by the promoter group at a price band of Rs 347–366 apiece in the IPO. The size of the issue is Rs 1,500 crore. The promoters and the promoter group will hold 49.9% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The offer for sale comprises 24.46% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.
IPO Details
Duration: Dec. 19 to Dec. 21
Offer for sale: 4.09 crore shares.
Price band: Rs 347–366 per share.
Issue size: An offer for sale of Rs 1,500 crore.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Lot size: 40 shares and multiples.
Listing on: BSE and NSE.
Lead managers: ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., and JP Morgan
Subscription Status: Day 1
Institutional investors: Zero
Non-institutional investors: Zero
Retail investors: 0.06 times