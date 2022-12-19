KFin Technologies IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

KFin Technologies Ltd., promoted by General Atlantic, launched its initial public offering on Monday.

The issue consists of an offer for the sale of 4.09 crore shares by the promoter group at a price band of Rs 347–366 apiece in the IPO. The size of the issue is Rs 1,500 crore. The promoters and the promoter group will hold 49.9% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The offer for sale comprises 24.46% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.