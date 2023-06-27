KFC Operator Sapphire Foods Shares Gain After Multiple Large Trades

Shares of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. gained over 4% on Tuesday after multiple large trades.

At least 30 lakh shares, or 4.76% equity, changed hands in 12 large trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers were not immediately known.

WWD Ruby Ltd. had previously offered 30 lakh shares of Sapphire Foods, representing its entire stake in the company, at Rs 1,345-1,391 apiece, according to Bloomberg. The price range represents up to 3.3% discount on the stock's last close on the NSE.

WWD Ruby Ltd. owns 4.76% stake in the company as of March 31, while Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd. holds 31.88%, according to Bloomberg data.

Sapphire Foods has a restaurant operating business in the Indian subcontinent, with more than 400 KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants under their management across India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.