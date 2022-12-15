KFC And Pizza Hut Operator Sapphire Foods Shares Rise After Promoters Decide To Sell Stake

KFC and Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods India Ltd.'s stock rose after 68.2 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade pre-market on Thursday.

Sapphire Foods Mauritius and Sagista Realty Advisors are mulling to sell 40 lakh shares or 6.3% stake, and 1.5 lakh shares or 0.24% stake, respectively, in the company, according to an exchange filing.

Shareholder WWD Ruby will also be selling 31.77 lakh shares, or nearly 5% stake, in one or more tranches by Dec. 21, it said in another filing.

Sapphire Foods Mauritius and Sagista Realty Advisors currently hold 38.04% and 4.5% of the company, respectively, while WWD Ruby owns 9.77%.

Sapphire Foods is a franchisee of Yum! Brands Inc., which operates more than 650 KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell restaurants across India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.