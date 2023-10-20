Key Nifty, Mid-Cap Support Levels As CLSA Calls For Patience — In Charts

Some patience is warranted as the market works through a corrective phase after falling off price and momentum peaks registered in September, according to CLSA.

Investors need to be aware of three key features on the daily Nifty chart, according to the research firm.

The first is June’s breakout from the trading range (cup and handle) that lasted from October 2021 to June 2023, according to the note. This breakout has two upside objectives: the first at 21,200-21,300, and the second at 22,800-23,000 (the full measured move from the cited consolidation pattern), it said.

"Interestingly, this breakout resembles the breakout seen in February 2014 from the 2010-2014 consolidation pattern and the April 2017 breakout from the 2015-2017 cup-and-handle type consolidation pattern," CLSA said in Oct 19 note.