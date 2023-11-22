KEI Industries Shares Fall After Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage With 'Neutral'

Shares of KEI Industries Ltd. fell over 3% on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a 'neutral' rating.

The brokerage stated that the company was well-placed for growth, but it was limited by capacity. It has set a price target of Rs 2,730 apiece on the stock.

The second-largest player in the cables and wires industry captures an 8% market share across the country. The growth in electricity consumption in India will aid the company, as it is one of the few players with an extra high voltage cable offering, according to Goldman Sachs.

The brokerage expects increased focus on exports and offerings in the EHV segment to drive revenue growth higher than the industry. However, high capacity utilisation is likely to limit its growth in the near term, despite a lower base, after which growth could accelerate, as per a note by the brokerage.

It expects KEI to increase its focus on the retail segment by growing its market share in house wires from 5% to high single digits over the next two to three years.