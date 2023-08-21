KEC International Stock Rises After Bagging Orders Worth Rs 1,007 Crore

KEC International's stock was trading 4.60% higher at Rs 653.1 apiece compared to a 0.02% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:10 a.m. The shares gained as much as 8.09% intra-day to Rs 674.9 apiece, the highest level since Aug. 2.

It has risen nearly 31.2% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 6.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 58.6.

Out of the 26 analysts tracking KEC International, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend a 'hold' and eight suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 1.4%.