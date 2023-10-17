KEC International Shares Rise Over 5% After Rs 1,315 Crore Orders Win

Shares of KEC International Ltd. gained the most in over a year on Tuesday after it secured new orders worth Rs 1,315 crore across its various business verticals.

The transmission and distribution business secured orders in India, the Middle East, Australia and America. This includes 765 kV transmission lines and 765 kV AIS substation orders from Power Grid Corp. of India. The supply of towers in the Middle East, Australia, and the Americas and the supply of hardware and poles in America are also part of the multiple orders.

The cables business also secured orders for the supply of various types of cables in India and overseas, according to an exchange filing.