KEC International Shares Rise After Rs 1,373-Crore Order Win
The orders are spread across the company's railways, civil, transmission and distribution, and cables businesses.
Shares of KEC International Ltd. gained after it secured new orders worth Rs 1,373 crore across its railways, civil, transmission and distribution, and cables businesses.
Shares of the company rose 4.17% higher to Rs 575.10 apiece, compared to a 0.06% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 10:06 a.m. on Wednesday. The stock gained as much as 6.17% intraday, rising the most since May 19.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 10.37 times its 30-day average. The RSI is currently at 64.59.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy', five recommend a 'hold, and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 2.9%.
