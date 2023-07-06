KEC International Shares Hit Record High After Winning New Orders Worth Rs 1,042 Crore

Shares of KEC International Ltd. hit fresh lifetime high on Thursday after it won new orders worth Rs 1,042 crore across various business verticals, such as railways, civil, cables, transmission, and distribution.

In the railway business segment, the heavy electrical equipment maker has secured its maiden international order for a signalling and telecommunication project in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation region, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Its transmission and distribution business bagged orders to set up overhead transmission lines in the Middle East and supply towers in India, Europe, and the U.S.

The engineering, procurement, and construction major won an order in the metals and mining segment from a reputed steel player in India, according to the release.