KEC International Jumps Over 12% To A Record After Rs 1,012-Crore Order Win

Shares of the company rose 6.96% to 711.55 per share as of 9:39 a.m., compared with a 0.18% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. It advanced as much as 12.39% intraday to hit a record high of Rs 747.7 per share.

The stock has risen 43.3% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 16 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 65.

Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold', and seven suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month consensus price target given by analysts implies a downside of 6.9%.