Kaynes Technology To Set Up Semiconductor Plant In Telangana; Shares At Record High

The plant will be set up for Rs 2,800 crore and is expected to generate direct employment for over 2,000 people.

09 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST
The proposed investment is expected to generate direct employment for over 2,000 people, the company said. (Source: Kaynes Technology Website) 

Shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. surged over 16% to hit a record high on Monday after it inked a pact with the Telangana government to set up a semiconductor plant in the state for Rs 2,800 crore.

The proposed investment is expected to generate direct employment for over 2,000 people, according to an exchange filing.

ITE&C and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao met Kaynes Managing Director Ramesh Kunhikannan and Chairperson Savitha Ramesh to announce the setting up of the facility in the state.

The electronics contract manufacturer earlier signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government for Rs 3,750 crore to set up a semiconductor assembly and testing facility and a printed circuit board manufacturing plant through the company's step-down subsidiaries.

Shares of the company rose as much as 16.31%, before paring gains to trade 3.81% higher at 10:20 a.m., compared to a 0.36% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 252.47% on a year-to-date basis and 287% since its listing on Nov. 22, 2022. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 82, implying that the stock may be overbought.

All 12 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 13.1%.

