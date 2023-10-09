Kaynes Technology To Set Up Semiconductor Plant In Telangana; Shares At Record High

Shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. surged over 16% to hit a record high on Monday after it inked a pact with the Telangana government to set up a semiconductor plant in the state for Rs 2,800 crore.

The proposed investment is expected to generate direct employment for over 2,000 people, according to an exchange filing.

ITE&C and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao met Kaynes Managing Director Ramesh Kunhikannan and Chairperson Savitha Ramesh to announce the setting up of the facility in the state.