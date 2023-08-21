Kaynes Technology Eyes Over 30% CAGR In Revenue For Next Three Years, Says CFO

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. expects 30% to 50% compound annual growth rate in revenue over the next three to five years.

The electronic systems design and manufacturing player's growth is mainly driven from organic avenues, existing products, and customers, Jairam Sampath, whole-time director at Kaynes Technology, told BQ Prime.

Kaynes Technology was listed on the exchanges on Nov. 22 last year and from its IPO issue price of Rs 587, the stock has surged over three times.

On the back of import substitution and other initiatives, the sector as a whole has seen significant growth, Sampath said.

The company is present in six verticals, with the major ones being industrials, automotive, and railways. It has an order book of over Rs 3,000 crore and an execution time frame of approximately 18 months.

"Our order book 2-3 years back was merely Rs 400 crore, representing just one year, whereas now, it represents orders for the next one-and-a-half years," he said. He has observed this trend over the last few quarters.