Karur Vysya, DCB Bank Shares Gain After HDFC AMC Gets RBI Nod To Buy Stake
HDFC Asset Management Co. received RBI's approval to increase its shareholding in the banks to up to 9.5%.
Shares of DCB Bank Ltd. and Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. gained on Thursday after HDFC Asset Management Co. got the Reserve Bank of India's approval to increase its stake in the banks to up to 9.5%.
HDFC AMC must ensure that its aggregate holding in Karur Vysya Bank doesn’t exceed 9.5% of the paid-up share capital at all times, the lender said in its exchange filing. Further, if the aggregate holding falls below 5%, prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India will be required to increase it to 5% or more, it said.
The central bank has also advised HDFC AMC to acquire a 9.5% shareholding in DCB Bank Ltd. within a period of one year from the date of approval. If the AMC fails to acquire a major shareholding within the stipulated period, the approval granted by the RBI will be cancelled.
Shares of DCB Bank rose as much as 4.72%, the most since Aug. 21, before paring gains to trade 2.66% higher as of 10:10 a.m. This compares to a 0.72% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
It has risen 0.55% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 15 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 69.
Of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.6%
Shares of the Karur Vysya Bank rose as much as 2.77%, the most since Sept. 18, before paring gains to trade 0.90% higher at 10:10 a.m. This compares to a 0.72% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
It has risen 19.21% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 66.6.
All 12 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.1%.