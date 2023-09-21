Karur Vysya, DCB Bank Shares Gain After HDFC AMC Gets RBI Nod To Buy Stake

Shares of DCB Bank Ltd. and Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. gained on Thursday after HDFC Asset Management Co. got the Reserve Bank of India's approval to increase its stake in the banks to up to 9.5%.

HDFC AMC must ensure that its aggregate holding in Karur Vysya Bank doesn’t exceed 9.5% of the paid-up share capital at all times, the lender said in its exchange filing. Further, if the aggregate holding falls below 5%, prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India will be required to increase it to 5% or more, it said.

The central bank has also advised HDFC AMC to acquire a 9.5% shareholding in DCB Bank Ltd. within a period of one year from the date of approval. If the AMC fails to acquire a major shareholding within the stipulated period, the approval granted by the RBI will be cancelled.