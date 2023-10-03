Karur Vysya Bank Q2 Advances Rise 15%, Deposits Grow Over 13%

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank rose 1.96% before paring gains to trade 1.12% higher at 11:36 a.m. This compares to a 0.59% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

All 12 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 19.1%.