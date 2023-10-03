Karur Vysya Bank Q2 Advances Rise 15%, Deposits Grow Over 13%
The bank's CASA deposits also rose 3.4% year-on-year to Rs 26,795 crore.
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.'s advances increased in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
The Tamil Nadu-based commercial bank's advances rose 15.32% year-on-year to Rs 70,446 crore in the quarter ended September, according to provisional results. Total deposits grew by 13.17% year-on-year to Rs 83,068 crore, the bank said in an exchange filing on Sunday.
The private lender's total business grew 14.15% over the past year to Rs 1,53,514 crore.
Shares of Karur Vysya Bank rose 1.96% before paring gains to trade 1.12% higher at 11:36 a.m. This compares to a 0.59% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
All 12 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 19.1%.