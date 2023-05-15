Karnataka Elections 2023: Markets Worried About Freebie Politics And Competitive Populism

The Congress’s resounding victory in Karnataka elections did not rattle the markets.

Stocks opened on a positive note riding on the surge in FII inflows and strong earnings from many companies. Politics can wait for another day, seemed to be the view. However, market experts told BQ Prime that they feel there are many lessons to be learnt from the Congress victory.

First, it’s important to be cautious and not be complacent. Second, the politics of freebies will spread in the run up to the general elections a year down the line. Third, watch how opposition regroups and puts up a fight.

Karnataka is an important state and it’s time to be cautious but no need to change the market outlook at this stage, according to Amisha Vora, chairperson and managing director at Prabhudas Liladhar.

"It’s not going to be very easy and see how BJP strategises and bounces back," she said.

State elections have local issues and may not have long-term impact on equity markets, according to Mihir Vora, chief investment officer and senior director at Max Life Insurance. But it's a complex situation and the risk of populism remains. "We have seen cycles of populism but fiscal profligacy is not that bade and may not structurally change the fiscal situation," he said.

But Deven Choksey, founder and promoter of KRChoksey Holdings strongly feels that competitive populism will resurface and it’s going to be a bigger worry for the markets. "Market believes that freebies are a part of election, but the market is concerned about the impact on the fiscal situation," he said.

Promises will mean Rs 62,000 crore for Karnataka government and they don’t have that kind of balance sheet, he points out. "We have to seriously think about how elections will be fought,’’ says Choksey.