Kanoria Shares Hit Upper Circuit As Production At Gujarat Plant Begins On Jan. 1
The company will start the commercial production of the 6,500 MTPA phenolic resin plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat.
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. surged to hit the upper circuit after it said it will begin commercial production at its Gujarat plant from Jan. 1.The company said, in an exchange filing, that it will start the commercial production of its 6,500 MTPA capacity phenolic resin plant at Ankleshwar in Gujarat.On Nov. 18, Kanoria said it has commissioned this plant and trial production has started.
Shares of the company jumped 19.98% to Rs 151.3 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 traded 0.39% lower as of 1:43 p.m.
The total traded volume so far in the day was 53.6 times its 30-day average volume, according to Bloomberg data.
