Kalyan Jewellers Stock Jumps Nearly 10% To Hits Record On Addition To MSCI Small Cap
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. surged nearly 10% to hit an all-time high on Friday after it got added to MSCI Inc.'s Global Small Cap Indexes.
With effect from Sept. 1, the jewellery retailer will have a market capitalisation of $547 million and a pro-forma weight of 0.06% within the index.
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers surged 9.97% intraday to hit a record high of Rs 199.6 apiece. The shares were trading 8.35% higher at 196.65 apiece, compared to a 0.51% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:54 p.m.
It has risen nearly 56.5% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 78, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Six analysts tracking Kalyan Jewellers maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10.5%.
Upon deletion from other indexes, ACC Ltd. was added to the MSCI India Index. Star Health and Allied Insurance Ltd., Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. as well as Kalyan Jewellers India will also be added to the index.