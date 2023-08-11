Kalyan Jewellers Stock Jumps Nearly 10% To Hits Record On Addition To MSCI Small Cap

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers surged 9.97% intraday to hit a record high of Rs 199.6 apiece. The shares were trading 8.35% higher at 196.65 apiece, compared to a 0.51% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:54 p.m.

It has risen nearly 56.5% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 78, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Six analysts tracking Kalyan Jewellers maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10.5%.