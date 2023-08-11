Kalyan Jewellers Stock Jumps Nearly 10% To Hits Record On Addition To MSCI Small Cap

BQPrimeMarketsKalyan Jewellers Stock Jumps Nearly 10% To Hits Record On Addition To MSCI Small Cap
Kalyan Jewellers will have a market capitalisation of $547 million and a pro-forma weight of 0.06% within the index from Sept. 1.

11 Aug 2023, 1:06 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kalyan Jewellers's store in Mumbai. (Photo Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime).</p></div>
Kalyan Jewellers's store in Mumbai. (Photo Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime).

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. surged nearly 10% to hit an all-time high on Friday after it got added to MSCI Inc.'s Global Small Cap Indexes.

With effect from Sept. 1, the jewellery retailer will have a market capitalisation of $547 million and a pro-forma weight of 0.06% within the index.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers surged 9.97% intraday to hit a record high of Rs 199.6 apiece. The shares were trading 8.35% higher at 196.65 apiece, compared to a 0.51% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:54 p.m.

It has risen nearly 56.5% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 78, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Six analysts tracking Kalyan Jewellers maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10.5%.

Upon deletion from other indexes, ACC Ltd. was added to the MSCI India Index. Star Health and Allied Insurance Ltd., Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. as well as Kalyan Jewellers India will also be added to the index.

