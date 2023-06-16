Kalyan Jewellers Shares Surge Nearly 12% After Large Trade

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. jumped nearly 12%, the most in 13 weeks, on Friday after a large trade.

About 64.1 million shares, or 6.2% of equity, changed hands on the NSE in pre-market block trades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While the buyers and sellers were not immediately known. As per Bloomberg data, Highdell Investment Ltd., an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, held a 23.8% stake in Kalyan as of March 31.