BQPrimeMarketsKalyan Jewellers Shares Surge After Q2 Consolidated Revenue Jumps 27%
ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyan Jewellers Shares Surge After Q2 Consolidated Revenue Jumps 27%

The jewellery retailer's revenue from Indian operation surged 32% year-on-year during the quarter ended September.

06 Oct 2023, 11:49 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of gold bangles on display inside Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.'s store in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)&nbsp;</p></div>
Close view of gold bangles on display inside Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.'s store in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime) 

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. rose over 7% on Friday after its consolidated revenue grew 27% in the second quarter.

The jewellery retailer's revenue from Indian operation surged 32% year-on-year during the quarter ended September. The consolidated revenue across all its markets in India and the Middle East jumped 29% in the first half of the fiscal, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers surged 7.51% during the day to Rs 252 apiece, the highest since Sept. 5. The shares were trading 6.59% higher at Rs 249.85 apiece, compared to a 0.32% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 11.32 a.m.

It has risen 95.22% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.37 as of 11.28 a.m.

All six analysts tracking Kalyan Jewellers maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 11.9%.

ALSO READ

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Stays Hawkish

Opinion
RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Stays Hawkish
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT