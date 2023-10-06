Kalyan Jewellers Shares Surge After Q2 Consolidated Revenue Jumps 27%

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers surged 7.51% during the day to Rs 252 apiece, the highest since Sept. 5. The shares were trading 6.59% higher at Rs 249.85 apiece, compared to a 0.32% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 11.32 a.m.

It has risen 95.22% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.37 as of 11.28 a.m.

All six analysts tracking Kalyan Jewellers maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 11.9%.