Kalyan Jewellers Shares Fall The Most In 3 Months After Large Trades
About 2.7% equity or 2.82 crore shares changed hands in at least three block trades, according to Bloomberg data.
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. declined the most since Dec. 23 after large trades.
About 2.7% equity or 2.82 crore shares changed hands in at least three block trades, according to Bloomberg data.
The stock fell as much as 11% and was trading 8.64% lower as of 12:02 p.m. compared to a flat Nifty 50. Total traded quantity stood at 24.7 times the 30-day average volume.
All six analysts tracking the stock maintain 'buy', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price targets imply an upside potential of 44.5%.
