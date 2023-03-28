Kalyan Jewellers Shares Fall The Most In 3 Months After Large Trades

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. declined the most since Dec. 23 after large trades.

About 2.7% equity or 2.82 crore shares changed hands in at least three block trades, according to Bloomberg data.

The stock fell as much as 11% and was trading 8.64% lower as of 12:02 p.m. compared to a flat Nifty 50. Total traded quantity stood at 24.7 times the 30-day average volume.

All six analysts tracking the stock maintain 'buy', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price targets imply an upside potential of 44.5%.