BQPrimeMarketsKalyan Jewellers Shares Fall The Most In 3 Months After Large Trades
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyan Jewellers Shares Fall The Most In 3 Months After Large Trades

About 2.7% equity or 2.82 crore shares changed hands in at least three block trades, according to Bloomberg data.
BQPrime
28 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of gold chains on display inside Kalyan Jewellers Ltd.'s store in Mumbai. (Photo Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime).</p></div>
Close view of gold chains on display inside Kalyan Jewellers Ltd.'s store in Mumbai. (Photo Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime).
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. declined the most since Dec. 23 after large trades.

About 2.7% equity or 2.82 crore shares changed hands in at least three block trades, according to Bloomberg data.

The stock fell as much as 11% and was trading 8.64% lower as of 12:02 p.m. compared to a flat Nifty 50. Total traded quantity stood at 24.7 times the 30-day average volume.

All six analysts tracking the stock maintain 'buy', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price targets imply an upside potential of 44.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Swastika Mukhopadhyay
Swastika Mukhopadhyay is a desk writer at BQ Prime, who...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT