Kalpataru Projects Shares Up 7% On Multiple Order Wins

BQPrimeMarketsKalpataru Projects Shares Up 7% On Multiple Order Wins
The company got Rs 2,036-crore orders in transmission and distribution sector in overseas markets.

27 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kalpataru Project at Patra Chawl which is waiting for OC&nbsp; (Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. hit record high on Thursday, after the company signed deals worth Rs 2,261 crore in Indian and overseas markets.

The company got Rs 2,036-crore orders in transmission and distribution sector in overseas markets, and a project worth Rs 225 crore for cross-country oil and gas pipeline in India, it said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International rose as much as 7.91%, before paring gains to trade 3.77% higher at 10:30 a.m., compared to a 0.19% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume stood at 17.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 82, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, while two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 6.8%.

