Kalpataru Projects Shares Up 7% On Multiple Order Wins

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International rose as much as 7.91%, before paring gains to trade 3.77% higher at 10:30 a.m., compared to a 0.19% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume stood at 17.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 82, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, while two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 6.8%.