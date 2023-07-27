Kalpataru Projects Shares Up 7% On Multiple Order Wins
The company got Rs 2,036-crore orders in transmission and distribution sector in overseas markets.
Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. hit record high on Thursday, after the company signed deals worth Rs 2,261 crore in Indian and overseas markets.
The company got Rs 2,036-crore orders in transmission and distribution sector in overseas markets, and a project worth Rs 225 crore for cross-country oil and gas pipeline in India, it said in an exchange filing.
Shares of Kalpataru Projects International rose as much as 7.91%, before paring gains to trade 3.77% higher at 10:30 a.m., compared to a 0.19% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded volume stood at 17.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 82, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, while two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 6.8%.