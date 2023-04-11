BQPrimeMarketsKalpataru Power Transmission Shares Gain After Securing Orders Worth Rs 3,079 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kalpataru Power Transmission Shares Gain After Securing Orders Worth Rs 3,079 Crore

The orders were won by the company and its international subsidiaries during March and so far in April.

11 Apr 2023, 12:19 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. advanced the most in 14 weeks after securing orders worth a total of Rs 3,079 crore.

These new orders and notifications of awards were won by the company and its international subsidiaries during March and so far in April, it said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 3.03% to Rs 534.5 apiece as of 11:27 a.m., compared to a 0.44% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 5.05% intraday, the most since Jan. 2, 2023.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.6.

Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 18.9% over the next 12 months.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hold Steady Gains As JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki Lead

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hold Steady Gains As JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki Lead
Read More
ALSO READ

IT Q4 Results Preview: How TCS, Infosys And Peers May Have Fared Amid Banking Crisis

Opinion
IT Q4 Results Preview: How TCS, Infosys And Peers May Have Fared Amid Banking Crisis
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh 
Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT