Kalpataru Power Transmission Shares Gain After Securing Orders Worth Rs 3,079 Crore

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. advanced the most in 14 weeks after securing orders worth a total of Rs 3,079 crore.

These new orders and notifications of awards were won by the company and its international subsidiaries during March and so far in April, it said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 3.03% to Rs 534.5 apiece as of 11:27 a.m., compared to a 0.44% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 5.05% intraday, the most since Jan. 2, 2023.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.6.

Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 18.9% over the next 12 months.