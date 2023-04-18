Justdial Shares Rise After Recording High Q4 Profit
Since its acquisition by Reliance Retail in July 2021, Justdial has witnessed profit growth every year.
Shares of Justdial Ltd. rose the most in 13 weeks on an 11% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit.
The company's fourth-quarter consolidated net profit rose 11% sequentially to Rs 83.6 crore. Since its acquisition by Reliance Retail in July 2021, Justdial has witnessed profit growth every year. The company ended FY23 with a net profit of Rs 162.7 crore versus a profit of Rs 70.8 crore in FY22.
Just Dial Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5% at Rs 232.5 crore vs. Rs 221.4 crore.
Ebitda up 36% at Rs 33.2 crore vs. Rs 24.4 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.2% vs. 11%.
Net profit up 11% at Rs 83.6 crore vs. Rs 75.3 crore (inclusive of other income of Rs 74.1 crore).
Shares of Just Dial Ltd. gained 5.85% to Rs 687.65 apiece as of 10:28 a.m., compared to the 0.26% decline in the Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 7.44% intraday, the most since Jan. 16, 2023.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 36.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 2%.