Justdial Shares Rise After Recording High Q4 Profit

Shares of Just Dial Ltd. gained 5.85% to Rs 687.65 apiece as of 10:28 a.m., compared to the 0.26% decline in the Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 7.44% intraday, the most since Jan. 16, 2023.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 36.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 2%.