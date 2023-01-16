Just Dial Shares Hit Upper Circuit After Q3 Beat
Just Dial's consolidated net profit jumped over three-fold to Rs 75.3 crore in the third quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2022.
Shares of Just Dial Ltd. hit the upper circuit during opening trade on Monday after the company's third-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates
Just Dial Q3 FY23 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenues rose 7.85% at Rs 221.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 216.7 crore)
Ebitda increased 59.92% at Rs 27.2 crore.
Ebitda Margin at 12.27% versus 8.28%
Net profit rose 44.4% at Rs 75.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42.6 crore)
Shares of the company rose 9.47% to Rs 641.20 as of 10:10 a.m., compared with a 0.16% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded volume so far was 17.9 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 12 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, two suggest to 'hold' and two recommend to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 23%.
Source: Bloomberg