Just Dial Shares Hit Upper Circuit After Q3 Beat

Revenues rose 7.85% at Rs 221.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 216.7 crore)

Ebitda increased 59.92% at Rs 27.2 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 12.27% versus 8.28%

Net profit rose 44.4% at Rs 75.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42.6 crore)

Shares of the company rose 9.47% to Rs 641.20 as of 10:10 a.m., compared with a 0.16% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded volume so far was 17.9 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 12 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, two suggest to 'hold' and two recommend to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 23%.

Source: Bloomberg