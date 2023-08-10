Jupiter Wagons Stock Rally Continues, Hits Record High After Fivefold Jump In Q1 Profit
Net profit of the railway-transportation-equipment maker rose 391% year-on-year to Rs 62.9 crore in the quarter ended June.
Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. hit a record high after getting locked in the 5% upper circuit on Thursday as the stock continued its rally following the fivefold jump in first-quarter profit.
Net profit of the railway-transportation-equipment maker rose 391% year-on-year to Rs 62.9 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Jupiter Wagons Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 155% at Rs 753.2 crore.
Ebitda up 222% at Rs 96.8 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.85% vs 10.17%
Net profit up 391% at Rs 62.9 crore.
Shares of Jupiter Wagons rose 4.99% intraday to hit an all-time high of Rs 256.85 apiece. The stock was trading 0.45% higher at Rs 245.75 apiece, compared to a 0.29% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:24 p.m.
The stock has risen 28.7% in the last six days of rally, while it has surged nearly 180% year to date. The total traded volume stood at 0.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 79, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Two analysts tracking Jupiter Wagons maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 5.9%.