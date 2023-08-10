Jupiter Wagons Stock Rally Continues, Hits Record High After Fivefold Jump In Q1 Profit

BQPrimeMarketsJupiter Wagons Stock Rally Continues, Hits Record High After Fivefold Jump In Q1 Profit
Net profit of the railway-transportation-equipment maker rose 391% year-on-year to Rs 62.9 crore in the quarter ended June.

10 Aug 2023, 1:53 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Jupiter Wagons website)</p></div>
Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. hit a record high after getting locked in the 5% upper circuit on Thursday as the stock continued its rally following the fivefold jump in first-quarter profit.

Net profit of the railway-transportation-equipment maker rose 391% year-on-year to Rs 62.9 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Jupiter Wagons Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 155% at Rs 753.2 crore.

  • Ebitda up 222% at Rs 96.8 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 12.85% vs 10.17%

  • Net profit up 391% at Rs 62.9 crore.

Shares of Jupiter Wagons rose 4.99% intraday to hit an all-time high of Rs 256.85 apiece. The stock was trading 0.45% higher at Rs 245.75 apiece, compared to a 0.29% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:24 p.m.

The stock has risen 28.7% in the last six days of rally, while it has surged nearly 180% year to date. The total traded volume stood at 0.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 79, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Two analysts tracking Jupiter Wagons maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 5.9%.

