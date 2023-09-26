Jupiter Wagons Shares Rebound After Falling Nearly 5%

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. rose through midday trade after falling around 5% on Tuesday morning, a day after it sought shareholder approval for fundraising.

On Monday, the construction firm sent notices seeking approval of the members for its qualified institutional placement, according to its exchange filing. The funds will be raised in one or more tranches.

Earlier this month, the company's board approved a fundraise of Rs 700 crore through the QIP, subject to the approval of the members of the company and other applicable regulatory approvals.