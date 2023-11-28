Jubilant FoodWorks To Buy Remaining Stake In DP Eurasia For Rs 670 Crore

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. on Tuesday said it plans to acquire an additional 51.16% stake in DP Eurasia NV, the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, through a subsidiary for a consideration of up to €73.36 million (nearly Rs 670 crore).

Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands B.V, the company's wholly-owned arm holds 48.84% ordinary shares of DP Eurasia — which is the largest pizza delivery company in Turkey, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. said in a regulatory filing.

JFN proposes to acquire, through any permissible mode including open offer, market purchase, the entire issued and outstanding ordinary share capital of DP Eurasia NV not already held by it at a price of up to 85 pence per share from existing shareholders of DP Eurasia, the filing added.

"Aggregate purchase consideration shall be up to €73.36 million approximately," it said adding it would be an all-cash consideration.

DP Eurasia, together with its subsidiaries, offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in facilities at its 694 stores (678 in Turkey, 10 in Azerbaijan and 6 in Georgia as on October 31, 2023), JFL said, adding it operates an asset-light, scalable business through franchised stores contributing 88% to the overall stores.

"It is the largest pizza delivery company in Turkey. In addition to the pizza business, the group also has its own coffee brand, COFFY, which trades from 67 stores at period-end, 78% of which are franchised," the filing said.

For funding the acquisition, JFN would be using a combination of existing term-loan facility availed from HSBC, which is backed by corporate guarantee issued by JFL and avail a new long-term facility from HSBC, again backed by corporate guarantee to be issued by JFL in favour of HSBC, the filing said.

JFL said it will guarantee the repayment obligations of JFN towards HSBC up to an amount of €60 million in addition to the existing guarantee amounting to €45.89 million issued by it for securing the repayment obligations of existing term-loan facility availed by JFN from HSBC.