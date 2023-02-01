Jubilant Foodworks Shares Fall As Q3 Profit Decline, Revenue Misses Estimates

Shares of the company ended 6.26% lower at Rs 456.60 apiece, compared with the decline in benchmark Nifty 50 at 0.26%.

The total traded volume stood at 3.8 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 25, suggesting that the stock may be oversold.

Of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintained 'buy', seven recommended 'hold', while five suggested 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implied an upside of 37.4%.