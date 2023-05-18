Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 Result Review: A Cheesy Double Whammy For Domino's Pizza Chain Operator

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.'s sales growth is expected to remain weak given the slowdown in demand in the near term and rising cheese prices, according to analysts.

The revenue of the Domino's Pizza chain operator rose 8.2% in the fourth quarter ended March. Its gross margin declined 164 basis points year-on-year during the quarter ended March 31 due to an increase in cheese prices.

Ebitda margins were the lowest since Q1 FY21, at 20.1%, according to CLSA Ltd.