Jubilant Foodworks Q1 Review: Analysts Cut Target Price On Uncertain Growth Outlook

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. fell on Wednesday as most brokerages downgraded the stock after the pizza operator reported another quarter of weak earnings.

While the June quarter was expected to remain under pressure on account of persistent high inflation and weak demand, an uncertain near-to medium-term outlook has led to target price cuts, according to analysts. They expect FY24 to be a challenging year for the Domino's Pizza chain operator.

The consolidated net profit of the country's largest food service company fell 74.3% year-on-year to Rs 28.9 crore in the April-June period, which was a miss on the already-weak Q1 estimate. Revenue grew just 6%, despite a 15% growth in store count. Jubilant's gross margin contracted by 70 basis points due to high inflation in key commodities like flour and milk prices.

The dual impact of no price hikes and sluggish demand also impacted the Ebitda margin significantly, which declined 350 bps to 21% in Q1.

Demand environment remains uncertain, according to the management. While cheese inflation is peaking out, the company continues to see cost pressures on account of the recent increase in vegetable oil prices. However, it may refrain from price hikes as demand is still fragile, squeezing margin.

The average daily sales for mature and non-split stores fell 1.3% year-on-year, which analysts said implies a 5% decline in same-store-sale growth.

Investors didn't show much enthusiasm for the stock. Shares of Jubilant Foodworks were trading 2.12% lower at Rs 466.55 apiece as of 11.42 am on Wednesday, compared with a 0.61% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

Of the 35 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a buy rating on the stock, eight recommend hold and seven suggest sell, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 8.2%.